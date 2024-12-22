sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:58 IST, December 22nd 2024

23 Dead in Two Crowd Crushes in Nigeria

At least 23 people died in two incidents in Nigeria on Saturday as crowds, mostly women and children, scrambled for charity, police authorities said.

Reported by: Asian News International
23 Dead in Two Crowd Crushes in Nigeria
23 Dead in Two Crowd Crushes in Nigeria | Image: PTI/representative

Lagos: At least 23 people died in two incidents in Nigeria on Saturday as crowds, mostly women and children, scrambled for charity, police authorities said. In the state capital Abuja, at least 10 people died and many more were injured in a scramble to receive gifts of charity being distributed by the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama district.

In Okija in Anambra state, southeastern Nigeria, a crowd crush occurred after a member of the community provided presents including rice, grease and cash. State police confirmed 13 deaths, but eyewitnesses and Amnesty International Nigeria reported the toll at 20, along with additional injuries.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 14:58 IST, December 22nd 2024