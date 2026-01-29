Updated 29 January 2026 at 16:58 IST
23 Students Fall Ill After Eating Mid-Day Meal At Govt School In Telangana
As many as 23 students reportedly fell ill after eating lunch served in mid-day meals at a government school in Sangareddy district of Telangana.
Telangana: As many as 23 students reportedly fell ill after eating lunch served in mid-day meals at a government school in Sangareddy district of Telangana. Students suffered vomiting and stomach pain due to suspected food poisoning.
The incident took place in Venkatapur village of Narayanakhed Mandal. School staff immediately shifted the students to Narayankhed government hospital. As per reports, students claimed that leftover food from a function held in the village was served to them, thereby resulting in food poisoning.
The local MLA visited the hospital where the students were admitted and asked the officials to look into the allegations.
Further details are awaited.
Published On: 29 January 2026 at 16:42 IST