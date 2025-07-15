238 Eliminated, 30694 Arrested: UP Police Wreaks Havoc On Most-Wanted Criminals Under Operation Langda

In a major crackdown on the state's most-wanted criminals, the Uttar Pradesh Police's Operation Langda, conducted across multiple cities, has resulted in the elimination of over 238 offenders and the arrest of 30,694 criminals since March 2017.

As part of this operation, numerous encounters have taken place over the past eight years, with the police enforcing a strict zero-tolerance policy against criminals, gangsters, and dacoits, particularly those on the long-standing most-wanted list.

Criminals have been arrested during encounters across several districts in the state, including Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Jhansi, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Agra, Jalaun, Ballia, and Unnao.

Recently, police encounters were reported with:

20 criminals in Agra

10 in Prayagraj

15 in Bareilly

8 in Gorakhpur

11 in Kanpur

15 in Lucknow

80 in Meerut

26 in Varanasi

Not only have criminals faced consequences, but many police personnel have also suffered casualties during the operation. Over this period, 18 police officers were martyred, and 1,711 were injured.

What Is Operation Langda?

The Uttar Pradesh government's aggressive campaign to end the era of gunda raj (lawlessness) has been named Operation Langda.

As part of the initiative, police teams are identifying, tracking, and arresting the most-wanted criminals across the state. In cases where criminals attempt to flee or resist arrest, police are instructed to shoot them in the leg, often resulting in long-term injuries. This tactical response has earned the operation its name Langda, meaning "limping."