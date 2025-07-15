238 Eliminated, 30694 Arrested: UP Police Wreaks Havoc On Most-Wanted Criminals Under Operation Langda

Updated 15 July 2025 at 13:05 IST
In a major crackdown on the state's most-wanted criminals, the Uttar Pradesh Police's Operation Langda, conducted across multiple cities, has resulted in the elimination of over 238 offenders and the arrest of 30,694 criminals since March 2017.
As part of this operation, numerous encounters have taken place over the past eight years, with the police enforcing a strict zero-tolerance policy against criminals, gangsters, and dacoits, particularly those on the long-standing most-wanted list.
Criminals have been arrested during encounters across several districts in the state, including Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Jhansi, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Agra, Jalaun, Ballia, and Unnao.
Recently, police encounters were reported with:
20 criminals in Agra
10 in Prayagraj
15 in Bareilly
8 in Gorakhpur
11 in Kanpur
15 in Lucknow
80 in Meerut
26 in Varanasi
Not only have criminals faced consequences, but many police personnel have also suffered casualties during the operation. Over this period, 18 police officers were martyred, and 1,711 were injured.
The Uttar Pradesh government's aggressive campaign to end the era of gunda raj (lawlessness) has been named Operation Langda.
As part of the initiative, police teams are identifying, tracking, and arresting the most-wanted criminals across the state. In cases where criminals attempt to flee or resist arrest, police are instructed to shoot them in the leg, often resulting in long-term injuries. This tactical response has earned the operation its name Langda, meaning "limping."
The strict measures have instilled fear among criminals, leading many to abandon criminal activities altogether.
