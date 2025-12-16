23,926 Infiltrators Arrested Since 2014; None on India-China Border: Government to Parliament

New Delhi: "No infiltration" cases have been reported along the India-China border since 2014, the government informed the Parliament, even as security forces apprehended 23,926 infiltrators along India's borders with Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan during the same period.

As per an official data tabled in the Lok Sabha, the India-Bangladesh border accounted for the highest number of apprehensions, followed by the borders with Myanmar, Pakistan, and Nepal-Bhutan.

The figures, compiled year-wise since 2014, indicate persistent infiltration attempts along India's western and eastern frontiers, while the northern border with China has remained free of reported infiltration cases.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai shared the year-wise data in a written reply to a query raised by two Trinamool Congress MPs- Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia and Sharmila Sarkar, informing that a total of 20,806 infiltrators were arrested at India's international borders with Bangladesh, Myanmar, Pakistan and Nepal-Bhutan since 2014 to 2024 while 3,120 infiltrators were arrested from these borders from between January and November 2025.

The data shows that a maximum of 18,851 infiltrators were arrested along the India-Bangladesh border, followed by 1,165 similar arrests at the India-Myanmar border, 556 arrests at the India-Pakistan border, and 234 on the India-Nepal-Bhutan borders.

Month-wise data for 2025 up to November shows continued arrest of infiltrators, particularly along the India-Bangladesh border (2,556), India-Myanmar border (437), India-Pakistan border (49), and India-Nepal-Bhutan borders (78).

