BIG BREAKING: 24 Airports To Remain Closed Till May 15 Amid Escalating Tensions With Pakistan

Updated May 9th 2025, 20:25 IST
New Delhi: The government has ordered the closure of 24 airpots in view of the evolving security situation amid heighten India-Paksitan tension as Indian armed forces taken on Pakistani-sponsored, nurtured and backed terrorist groups, to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Sindoor.
More to follow..
Published May 9th 2025, 20:25 IST