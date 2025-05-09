sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ IPL Suspended | Coward Pak's Brazen Act | Pakistan In Panic | Operation Sindoor 2.0 | India Strikes Pakistan |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BIG BREAKING: 24 Airports To Remain Closed Till May 15 Amid Escalating Tensions With Pakistan

Updated May 9th 2025, 20:25 IST

BIG BREAKING: 24 Airports To Remain Closed Till May 15 Amid Escalating Tensions With Pakistan

The government has ordered the civil aviation to order closure of 24 airpots in view of the evolving security situation as Indian forces strikes Pakistan under Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Flying This Afternoon? Delhi Airport Issues Fresh Advisory Over Possible Flight Delays Today
Representational image | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The government has ordered the closure of 24 airpots in view of the evolving security situation amid heighten  India-Paksitan tension as Indian armed forces taken on Pakistani-sponsored, nurtured and backed terrorist groups, to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Sindoor.

More to follow..

Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with  India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 9th 2025, 20:25 IST