Published 11:05 IST, November 10th 2024
24% Deaths Recorded in Delhi Occurred Due to Infectious, Parasitic Diseases: Report
Number of institutional deaths due to cancer and related diseases were recorded at 6,054 during 2023, which was almost 12 percent more than recorded in 2022.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
24% deaths recorded in Delhi occurred due to infectious, parasitic diseases: Report | Image: Shutterstock
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
11:05 IST, November 10th 2024