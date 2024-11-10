sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Hindu Temple Attack | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 24% Deaths Recorded in Delhi Occurred Due to Infectious, Parasitic Diseases: Report

Published 11:05 IST, November 10th 2024

24% Deaths Recorded in Delhi Occurred Due to Infectious, Parasitic Diseases: Report

Number of institutional deaths due to cancer and related diseases were recorded at 6,054 during 2023, which was almost 12 percent more than recorded in 2022.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
zoonotic disease
24% deaths recorded in Delhi occurred due to infectious, parasitic diseases: Report | Image: Shutterstock
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

11:05 IST, November 10th 2024