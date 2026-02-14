'Can’t Describe Her Condition': 24-Year-Old MBA Student's Naked Body Found Inside Boyfriend's Room In Indore, Cops Suspect Strangulation

New Delhi: Panic gripped Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday after a naked body of a 24-year-old female MBA student was found inside a rented room.

As per reports, the cops, after learning about the incident sprung into action and during the probe discovered rope marks around the neck of the victim, pointing to strangulation angle.

Meanwhile, following the heinous crime, they have also launched a manhunt to trace the boyfriend of the victim- Piyush Dhamnodiya, who has been missing after the incident.

Family reached cops

Further investigation revealed that the woman was untraceable for several days and her family had lodged a missing complaint in this regard as she failed to reach home after attending a friend's birthday party.

Advertisement

As per the missing report, the victim had accompanied her father to get her birth certificate rectified. On the same night, she left home to attend a friend's birthday party, but failed to return home.

The cops added that the formal missing complaint was lodged on the next day i.e. 11th February, a day after she went missing.

Advertisement

Victim was ‘blackmailed’

Commenting on the harrowing episode, the victim's father lamented that his daughter had allegedly slipped into depression after obscene photos and videos of her were circulated online. He claimed she was being blackmailed by Piyush, who allegedly pressured her into paying his college fees.

He further added that the investigation would eventually determine whether the explicit videos were authentic or had been digitally altered.

Adding further, he stated that he was informed about the incident by the cops where they stated that his daughter's body was found inside the boy's room and her condition cannot be described, as per news reports. The father identified the body of the victim through her socks.

Further reports stated that the victim was an MBA second-semester student and that both she and the accused studied in the same class.

Mental health detoriation

Additionally, the victim’s younger sister told authorities that the victim's mental health had declined sharply following the filing of a missing person report.

The family maintains that the suspect’s use of social media to spread explicit content and blackmail her was the direct cause of her severe emotional distress.

Who is Piyush

Meanwhile, the authorities have named Piyush, a classmate of the victim from Mandsaur, as the primary suspect and noted they were in a relationship. Forensic experts and investigators have gathered evidence from the site and are currently pursuing the suspect, who has fled and remains at large.

DCP Zone-4 Krishna Lalchandani confirmed the homicide, stating that a post-mortem examination identified strangulation as the cause of death. The officer identified Piyush Dhamnodiya, a fellow college student of the victim, as the individual suspected of involvement in the crime.

Authorities stated that the precise timeline and motive remain under investigation, pending the results of the post-mortem and forensic evaluations. In the meantime, police units are actively working to locate and apprehend the suspect.