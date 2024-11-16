sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:52 IST, November 16th 2024

24th Suspect Nabbed in Baba Siddique Murder, Arrest Made in Punjab

Mumbai police arrest Akashdeep Gill, 24th suspect in Baba Siddique murder case, in Punjab. He provided logistical support in the shooting.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
24th Suspect Nabbed in Baba Siddique Murder, Arrest Made in Punjab
19:52 IST, November 16th 2024