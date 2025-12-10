25 Innocents Burnt Alive, But Fugitive Luthra Brothers Seek Safe Return, Cry Foul in Court

As hearing against Luthra brothers begin in Delhi's Rohini Court, the lawyers representing the absconding owners of Goa's Birch Club seeks relief for Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra requesting a safe passage for them to return to India so that they can file an anticipatory bail.

Lawyers representing the brothers have also stated that one of them has medical issues including epilepsy and hypertension to further help their plea.

The brothers, who fled the country hours after the massive fire killed 25 people in the Birch club owned by them, have multiple charges against them. Goa Police had registered an FIR (First Information Report) against them charging them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other sections related to endangering lives and negligent handling of fire. The allegations against them includes:

Absence of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department.

Inadequate emergency exits, with small doors and a narrow bridge severely hampering escape.

The fire was allegedly triggered by electric firecrackers hitting a wooden ceiling during a performance, indicating negligence in the use of combustible material.

