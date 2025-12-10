Updated 10 December 2025 at 15:33 IST
25 Innocents Burnt Alive, But Fugitive Luthra Brothers Seek Safe Return, Cry Foul in Court
Lawyers for Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, absconding owners of Goa's Birch Club, request a safe passage from Delhi's Rohini Court, seeking anticipatory bail before they return to India.
- India News
- 2 min read
As hearing against Luthra brothers begin in Delhi's Rohini Court, the lawyers representing the absconding owners of Goa's Birch Club seeks relief for Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra requesting a safe passage for them to return to India so that they can file an anticipatory bail.
Lawyers representing the brothers have also stated that one of them has medical issues including epilepsy and hypertension to further help their plea.
The brothers, who fled the country hours after the massive fire killed 25 people in the Birch club owned by them, have multiple charges against them. Goa Police had registered an FIR (First Information Report) against them charging them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other sections related to endangering lives and negligent handling of fire. The allegations against them includes:
Absence of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department.
Inadequate emergency exits, with small doors and a narrow bridge severely hampering escape.
The fire was allegedly triggered by electric firecrackers hitting a wooden ceiling during a performance, indicating negligence in the use of combustible material.
Advertisement
In addition to this, more properties owned by them have also come under scrutiny and their beach resort in Vagator has also been demolished on the orders of the Goa CM Pramod Sawant. Apart from safety violations, it has also been found that the Luthra brother employed Kazakh dance Kristina in their now-torched club without a proper business visa.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 10 December 2025 at 15:14 IST