'258 Naxals Surrendered In Last Two Days, Chhattisgarh's Abujhmarh & North Bastar Now Naxal-Free': Amit Shah

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that 258 Naxalites have given up arms to return to the mainstream in the last two days in Chhattisgarh.

In a post on X, Shah said, "A landmark day in our battle against Naxalism. Today, 170 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh. Yesterday 27 had laid down their arms in the state. In Maharashtra, 61 returned to the mainstream yesterday. In total, 258 battle-hardened left-wing extremists have abjured violence in the last two days."

He hailed the decision and highlighted how Naxalism is slowly perishing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I applaud their decision to renounce violence, reposing their trust in the Constitution of India. It attests to the fact that Naxalism is breathing its last due to the relentless efforts of the PM @NarendraModi led government to end the menace," he wrote in the X post.

Making the government's stance clear, he said, "Our policy is clear: those who want to surrender are welcome, and those who continue to wield the gun will meet the wrath of our forces."

He also urged all those associated with the Naxalite movement to return to the mainstream.

"I appeal again to those who are still on the path of Naxalism to lay down their weapons and join the mainstream," Shah said.

He reaffirmed the government's resolution to root out Naxalism by 2026.

"We are committed to uprooting Naxalism before March 31, 2026," Shah said in his X post.