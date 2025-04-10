26/11 Mastermind David Headley’s Confession Exposes Tahawwur Rana In Great Detail

New Delhi: Pakistani-American citizen and 26/11 mastermind David Headley aka Daood Gilani in his confession of orchestrating 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks had extensively named his school friend and co-conspirator Tahawwur Rana’s name in great detail.

David Headley in his confession has explained in great detail how Tahawwur Rana was extensively involved in the planning and execution of the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistan-based LeT terrorists hijacked luxury hotels including Taj Mahal Place and tower, Oberoi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Railway Station among other locations where they took hundreds of people as hostage. At least 166 people were killed in the deadliest Mumbai terror attack.

In his confession, David Headley mentioned how he met his Tahawwur Rana in Chicago where he informed him about his plans to orchestrate a major terror attack in Mumbai.

David Headley had asked Tahawwur Rana to open a business in Mumbai, an immigration service by the name, First World Immigration Services, to give a cover-fire and disguise investigation and government agencies, of the real motive behind their actions in India. The office was used as a surveillance tool to plan their terror activities.

Headley's confession says that on multiple occasions, following his completion of terror training courses in Pakistan, defendant David Headley advised co-defendant Tahawwur Hussain Rana of his membership in LeT and the training that he had received.

On several occasions prior to this meeting, defendant had advised LeT Members ‘A and D’ of his friendship with co-defendant Rana, and Rana's ownership and operation of First World Immigration, an immigration services business located in Chicago and other locations.

In or around June 2006, Headley traveled to Chicago and met with Rana. He advised him of his assignment in India, and explained that opening an office for First World Immigration would provide a cover story for his activities. Following defendant’s explanation, Rana agreed to open an immigration office in Mumbai and provide assistance to their activities.

At Rana's direction, an individual associated with First World prepared documents to support cover story. He (Rana) further advised defendant on how to obtain a visa for his travel to India. In applying for this visa, defendant misrepresented his birth name, his father’s name and the true purpose of his travel to India.

Headley's confession on surveillance tips from Tahawwur Rana

After receiving Tahawwur Rana's approval, Headley traveled back to Pakistan and met with LeT Members ‘A and D’, among others, on several occasions. He advised them that Rana had agreed to the use of First World Immigration as cover for his activities.

Headley also showed them the visa that he had obtained with Rana's assistance. During these meetings, he received additional instructions regarding his intended travel to India.

David Headley, thereafter, traveled to India in or around September 2006, using the opening and operation of Rana's immigration business as cover for his travel to and extended stay in Mumbai, India.

In or around June 2007, Headley traveled to Chicago and met with Tahawwur Rana. He advised Rana of the surveillance work that he had performed in Mumbai, including the video taken at the Taj Mahal Hotel. Headley then advised Rana about his meeting with co-conspirators and their reaction to the surveillance work that they had performed.

At around the end of April 2008, David Headley traveled to the United States for about six weeks. Over the course of a few days in or around the end of May 2008, he met with Rana in Chicago.

Further, David Headley related to Tahawwur Rana the landing ideas and, in particular, the idea of one co-conspirator that the team of attackers land in front of the Taj Mahal Hotel. He also told Rana about the boat trips in and around the Mumbai harbor and about the use of the GPS device.

Headley informed Rana that the attack plans were being delayed, in part, to wait for calmer waters. During discussions over the course of approximately five days in or around May 2008, Headley also advised Rana of the surveillance that he had conducted in other locations in India.

Further, he informed Rana of the request by one co-conspirator for defendant to conduct additional surveillance activities in Delhi, and discussed opening an office for First World Immigration in Delhi as cover for such activities.

Tahawwur Rana extradited to India, produced in NIA court

Successfully extradited to India, 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana has been produced in a special NIA court at the Patiala House Court campus in New Delhi and will be presided by Justice Chanderjit Singh.