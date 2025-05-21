com score card
Updated May 21st 2025, 12:05 IST

26 Maoists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Chhattisgarh, AK-47 Rifles, Other Modern Weapons Recovered

The security forces launched the operation based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of a large group of heavily armed Naxalites in the forested region known for its Naxal activity.

Reported by: Aditi Pandey
Raipur: At least 26 Maoists were killed in a fierce encounter between District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and Naxals early Wednesday morning in the dense forests of Abujhmad, Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh. The operation is still ongoing, with security forces combing the area for any remaining insurgents.

The offensive was launched following precise intelligence about a large group of heavily armed Naxalites hiding in the forested region, notorious for left-wing extremism. The DRG, supported by local police and paramilitary units, carried out the joint operation.

During the encounter, security forces seized multiple modern weapons, including AK-47 rifles and explosives, which the Maoists have used to terrorize the region. Officials called the recovery a major setback to the Naxal network’s operations in the area.

Chhattisgarh, especially the Abujhmad region in the Bastar division, has long been a center of Naxal violence. The state government’s intensified anti-Naxal measures aim to restore peace, and this latest encounter is a significant development in that ongoing effort.

Details on casualties among security personnel or any arrests remain undisclosed. Authorities continue area searches while staying alert for possible retaliatory attacks from the Naxals.

Published May 21st 2025, 12:05 IST