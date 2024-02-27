Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 07:28 IST

26-Year-Old Man Swallows 39 Coins, 37 Magnets; Doctors Stunned

The incident came to light when the man was rushed to the emergency ward of the hospital with complaints of repeated vomiting and abdominal pain for 20 days.

Representative image
Representative image | Image:Unsplash
New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a man swallowed 39 coins and 37 magnets assuming 'zinc' helps in body-building. The 26-year-old man, suffering from psychiatric illness was operated on at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The incident came to light when the man was rushed to the emergency ward of the hospital with complaints of repeated vomiting and abdominal pain for 20 days. The doctors said that the patient was also not able to eat anything.

The patient's relatives said that he had a history of eating magnets and coins for the past few weeks and was also on treatment for his illness.

News agency ANI cited that the patient's relatives had an x-ray of his abdomen, which showed radio-opaque shadows in his abdomen with the shape of coins and magnets.

Dr Tarun Mittal, senior consultant said that magnets and coins were found in the small intestine in two different loops. Furthermore, his stomach was also inspected and a huge load of coins and magnets were also found there.

Doctors said that a total of coins of Rs 1, 2, and 5, and 37 magnets in heart, spherical, star, bullet, and triangle shapes were recovered from his stomach.
 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 07:28 IST

