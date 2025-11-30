27 Maoists Carrying ₹65 Lakh Bounty, 10 Other Naxals Surrender In Chhattisgarh

Dantewada: In a major step towards peace in Chhattisgarh, as many as 37 Naxalites surrendered themselves to the police in Dantewada district and returned to the mainstream on Sunday. As many as 12 female Maoists are among those who surrendered.

Out of the 37 Naxalites, 27 were carrying a total bounty of ₹65 lakh on their heads. They turned themselves before the police and CRPF officers as part of the ‘Poona Margem' initiative launched by Bastar Range Police.

Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Rai said, “They were involved in the 2024 encounter in Tultuli…In total, there are 37 individuals, out of which 27 had bounties on their heads amounting to ₹65 lakh in total."

Few days ago, 10 Maoists had surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur. Among those who laid down arms is Chaitu, also known as Shyam Dada, the alleged mastermind of the 2013 Jhiram Valley attack. Nearly 30 people thirty people, including senior Congress leaders, were killed in the attack, while several others were injured.

Advertisement

Chaitu, who was said the in-charge of the Darbha Division of Maoist organisation, was a resident of Andhra Pradesh. He had been active in the Darbha, Katekalyan, Bhairamgarh and Malangir areas of Bastar.

Earlier this month, three Naxals, each carrying a bounty of ₹5 lakh on their heads, were killed by the security forces in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. Among the killed Naxals was Militia Commander Mandvi Deva, who was said to be one of the most notorious Naxal commanders wanted in many cases of attacks on security forces.