CCTV Captures Bengaluru Horror: 27-Year-Old Man Brutally Stabbed Multiple Times In Early Morning Attack; 2 Detained

Bengaluru Ramamurthy Nagar murder scene where 27 year old man was killed in early morning attack | Image: Republic

Bengaluru: In a horrifying incident, a chilling early-morning murder occurred on TC Palya Main Road in east Bengaluru.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Kiran, was brutally assaulted and killed in a violent encounter that has reportedly been captured on CCTV, sending shockwaves through the community.

The Midnight Ambush

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, between 4:00 AM and 4:30 AM.

A preliminary probe revealed that the deceased was riding back towards KR Puram. The accused were travelling in an autorickshaw when they noticed Kiran and intercepted him on TC Palya Main Road.

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“They spoke for over 20 minutes at the same spot and appeared to be arguing about something. It appears that Kiran hurled abuses, after which one of the accused pulled out a hydraulic jack and struck Kiran on the face,” an investigator told.

The accused saw Kiran collapse and fled the spot immediately. Further investigation revealed that the accused and Kiran were from the same area and had financial disputes between them.

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The suspects allegedly used blunt objects and deadly weapons to launch a coordinated assault.

Despite the early hour, the brutality of the act was caught on camera, providing investigators with crucial digital evidence.

Police Action and Investigation

The Bengaluru Police moved rapidly, deploying the SOCO (Scene of Crime Officers) team to process the location and collect forensic evidence. The body has since been shifted for post-mortem examination.

The DCP East confirmed that two special teams were immediately formed to track down the assailants.

In a significant breakthrough, the primary suspects, identified as Gangaraju and Yuvaraj, have been arrested by the police and are currently undergoing thorough interrogation.

Profile of the Victim

The deceased has been identified as Kiran, a resident of KR Puram. He was unemployed and had more than five cases registered against him in KR Puram. Police have identified the accused as Yuvaraj, 28, an autorickshaw driver, and Gangaraj, 30, delivery boy.

Ramamurthy Nagar police have registered a case against the accused under BNS Section 103(1), which deals with murder.

This incident adds to a growing sense of unease regarding public safety in Bengaluru's residential outskirts.