Published 20:08 IST, November 10th 2024
27-Year-Old Woman murdered by Maternal Uncle, Cousin in Muzaffarnagar Honour Killing Case
The maternal uncle and the cousin of a 27-year-old woman who was found murdered in a suspected case of "honour killing" was later arrested by police.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Maternal uncle, cousin arrested in Muzaffarnagar 'honour killing' case | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:08 IST, November 10th 2024