279 International Flights Cancelled This Sunday As Middle East War Rages | Check Your Flight Status Here

New Delhi: The war in the Middle East shows no sign of slowing down and has already entered its second weeks. Amid this escalating situation, airlines across the country have cancelled a total of 279 international flights on Sunday owing to airspace closures and frequent restrictions, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

The Ministry said that a total of 49 flight operations were scheduled on March 8 by Indian domestic carriers from West Asia to India.

“As of 8 March, 279 flights scheduled to be operated today by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to keep a close watch on the latest flight updates and remain attentive to communication shared by their respective airlines through their registered contact details,” the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a post on X.

Passengers requiring support have been advised to contact the Ministry’s Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) helpline numbers at 011-24604283 and 011-24632987.

Air India said that it will operate 78 additional flights on nine routes between March 10 and 18. The carrier also announced that it is going to deploy extra capacity to New York (JFK), London (Heathrow), Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, Zurich, Colombo, and Malé.

On Saturday, IndiGo had stated that it will be operating flights to eight destinations in the Middle East on Sunday.

The Mumbai Airport witnessed a total of 66 air traffic movements (ATMs) being cancelled on Sunday, as per source-based information. These cancellations included 32 arrivals and 34 departures.

The Delhi Airport has also been issuing frequent travel advisories amid the escalating situation in the Middle East asking passengers to keep checking their flight status before heading towards the airport.