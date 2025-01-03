28 Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Chandan Gupta Murder Case

Lucknow: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Lucknow has convicted 28 individuals in connection with the murder of Chandan Gupta in 2018, who was killed in a communal clash that erupted during a Tiranga Yatra in Kasganj.

Special judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi said that the sentencing would take place today. On Thursday, the accused were convicted on charges including murder, attempted murder, rioting, and insulting the national flag.

District Government Counsel Manoj Kumar Tripathi said, “All the accused have been sentenced to life imprisonment. Two people have been acquitted. We will appeal against their acquittal. Salim has been sentenced additional 7 years of rigorous imprisonment”.

Chandan’s parents expressed their support for the verdict but called for the death penalty for the culprits. His mother, with tears in her eyes, remarked, "This verdict has brought me peace. It feels as if my son Chandan is still here in our home and courtyard." She also said, "All the accused should be given the death penalty."

On that day of tiranga yatra, Salim, Wasim, and Naseem were among the gang that obstructed a procession that included Chandan and his brother Vivek near the Government Girls Inter College. Salim allegedly shot Chandan during the altercation, which turned into stone-pelting. At the hospital, Chandan passed away from his wounds despite attempts to save him.

The incident sparked three days of riots, intensifying communal tensions in Kasganj. The NIA court, led by Judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi, found 28 accused guilty, while two were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

In September 2019, the Kasganj Sessions Court indicted 23 individuals. Subsequently, in November 2019, charges were also framed against seven more people.