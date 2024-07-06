sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:31 IST, July 6th 2024

29 lakh passengers travel from Green line-2 to Blue Line of Kolkata Metro

Around 29 lakh passengers have travelled from Green Line 2 (Howrah Maidan-Esplanade) to Blue Line (Dakshineswar-New Garia) of Kolkata Metro, an official statement said.The Green Line 2 or the under-river stretch of Metro was commissioned on March 15.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
