29-Year-Old Gurugram Man Had Plans To Fiancée, Takes Sex-Enhancing Pills; Dies Of Overdose

Gurugram: A 29-year-old man in Gurugram took an excessive dose of sex-enhancing drug and died of overdose, police said on Friday. The deceased, identified as Rohit Lal, hailed from Nagpur, and was employed with the Quality Council of India in New Delhi. Lal lived in a rented PG accommodation in Gurugram's Sector 53.

The case came to light on Thursday morning after a colleague called the police when Lal failed to respond to calls or open his door. The two of them had a routine of commuting together for work.

Police had to force entry into his room, and found him dead on his bed. An empty medicine strip and some supplement packets were found near his body.

Initial investigation indicates that Lal had planned to meet his fiancée, but had died of overdose before she arrived. Officers have suspected that a drug overdose may have led to a cardiac arrest. However, a confirmation is pending.

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The body was sent for postmortem and handed over to his family after a postmortem. The medicine samples along with the recovered substances have been sent to a forensic lab.

"We sent viscera and the recovered medicines to FSL for testing. The exact cause of death will be revealed only after the viscera report is received. We are investigating all aspects," Sector 53 SHO Satender Rawal was quoted as saying as per a report.

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Earlier, as per an ANI report, at least two people died due to an alleged drug overdose at a music event held on April 11 at the Nesco Centre in Goregaon, Mumbai. It was not clear what kind of substance the deceased had consumed and who had supplied it to them.