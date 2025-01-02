3 Bangladeshi Women Arrested for Illegal Stay in Maharashtra's Thane

Thane: Police have arrested three Bangladeshi women staying illegally in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

The city police on Tuesday conducted raid at a locality in Vartak Nagar and found the three women residing there in a room, he said.

The women, who worked as waiters in hotels, could not produce any valid documents for their entry into India and stay here, the official from Vartak Nagar police station said.