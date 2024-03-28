×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 11:30 IST

3 Classmates Stab Class 10 Student for Not Showing Answers During Exam in Thane

The injured student was admitted to a local hospital, police said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
police
Police have registered a case. | Image:Republic
Thane: In a concerning incident, a Class 10 student was stabbed by three of his classmates over an answer sheet in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. The attack was reported on Tuesday. According to police, the victim student was attacked after he refused to show his answer sheet to the accused students during examination.  

Following the incident that took place on Tuesday at a school after the examination, the injured student was admitted to a local hospital, they said. 

"During the SSC exams, the victim refused to show his answer sheet to the accused students during the examination. Enraged by this, the trio caught hold of him as soon as he came out of the exam hall and thrashed him. They also stabbed him, due to which he suffered injuries and was hospitalised," a police official said. 

He was later discharged from the hospital, he said. A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means) was registered at the Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi against the three minor accused. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 11:30 IST

