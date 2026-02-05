3 Coaches Of Chennai Central-New Jalpaiguri Express Derail Near Odisha's Jakhapura, No Casualties Reported

New Delhi: At least three coaches of the MGR Chennai Central–New Jalpaiguri Superfast Express derailed near Jakhapura Station in Odisha on Thursday at 8.51 am.

East Coast Railway CPRO Deepak Rout confirmed that the incident was a minor derailment and fortunately resulted in no injuries or loss of life.

"There has been a minor derailment at Jakhapura. The train was moving from Chennai to New Jalpaiguri. There are no injuries or loss of lives. Affected passengers are being accommodated in other coaches. It is a minor derailment. Helpline number is 8114382367. A technical team and senior officials are on site. All help is being provided to passengers, and the situation is being monitored. The railway line will be restored soon," the CPRO told ANI.

In a swift response, railway authorities mobilized Accident Relief Trains (ART) from Bhadrak and Khurda Road, along with Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME), within minutes of the accident.

Senior officials and technical teams are currently on-site to monitor the situation and oversee the restoration of the railway line.

Further details on the incident are awaited as the relief work continues.

In a similar case, two loaded wagons of a goods train derailed in Odisha’s Koraput district on January 27.