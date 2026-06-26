3 Dead, 13 Injured After Tazia Contacts High-Tension Wire During Muharram Procession In Ratlam
3 people were killed and 13 injured in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam when a Tazia touched a high-tension wire during a Muharram procession, causing electrocution as the religious gathering passed under the overhead power line.
- India News
- 1 min read
Ratlam: At least 3 people were killed and 13 were injured in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam when a Tazia touched a high-tension wire during a Muharram procession, causing electrocution as the religious gathering passed under the overhead power line.
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Further details are awaited.
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