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  • 3 Dead, 13 Injured After Tazia Contacts High-Tension Wire During Muharram Procession In Ratlam

3 Dead, 13 Injured After Tazia Contacts High-Tension Wire During Muharram Procession In Ratlam

3 people were killed and 13 injured in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam when a Tazia touched a high-tension wire during a Muharram procession, causing electrocution as the religious gathering passed under the overhead power line.

Abhishek Tiwari
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Ratlam: At least 3 people were killed and 13 were injured in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam when a Tazia touched a high-tension wire during a Muharram procession, causing electrocution as the religious gathering passed under the overhead power line.

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Further details are awaited. 

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Published By:
 Abhishek Tiwari
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