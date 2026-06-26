Updated 26 June 2026 at 22:50 IST 3 Dead, 13 Injured After Tazia Contacts High-Tension Wire During Muharram Procession In Ratlam 3 people were killed and 13 injured in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam when a Tazia touched a high-tension wire during a Muharram procession, causing electrocution as the religious gathering passed under the overhead power line.