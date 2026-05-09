3 Dead, 5 Injured as Severe Storm Hits Patna

Patna (Bihar): A violent storm in Patna has left three people dead and five others injured, prompting a massive multi-departmental emergency response to clear routes and restore essential services, officials said on Saturday.

Patna District Magistrate Thiyagarajan S. M. confirmed that teams from the Municipal Corporation, Forest, and Electricity departments are working alongside engineers to reopen blocked routes, though officials warned that full recovery may take time due to the scale of the destruction.

"The officials of Municipal Corporation, Forest Department, Electricity Department, and Public Works Department, along with Engineers, are in the fields. Traffic is being cleared, and the routes have largely been restored, although complete clearance will take some time due to the severity of the storm. A total of three people died in Patna, and five were injured. We are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to ensure everything is under control," said DM.

Bihar Minister Ratnesh Sada confirmed that the speed of 135 km/hr storm claimed nine lives across the state, prompting the government to issue immediate relief payments of Rs 4 lakhs to victim families while initiating a statewide damage assessment and new construction safety mandates.

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"Yesterday, it felt like nature had gone out of control. Yesterday, the storm hit with a speed of 135 km/hr, which killed nine people. The government has provided immediate relief of Rs 4 lakhs to each victim of the disaster. Efforts are being made to assess the damage across all 38 districts of Bihar. We will also be forming a wing to ensure that builders adhere to the construction standards. Additionally, the government plans to conduct awareness campaigns in rural areas to educate people on building earthquake-resistant homes."

According to the India Meteorological Department, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-50 km/h) is likely over Bihar during 10th - 12th; Odisha during 8th - 12th; Jharkhand during 10th - 14th May. Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 km/h gusting to 70 km/h) is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar on 8th and 9th May.