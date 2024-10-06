sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:09 IST, October 6th 2024

3 Drug Peddlers Held with Heroin in J-K’s Samba

Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with 7.8 grams of heroin in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Sunday, police said.

Drugs seized at Delhi airport
Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with 7.8 grams of heroin in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Sunday, police said. | Image: X/ Delhi Customs
15:09 IST, October 6th 2024