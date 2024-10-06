Published 15:09 IST, October 6th 2024
3 Drug Peddlers Held with Heroin in J-K’s Samba
Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with 7.8 grams of heroin in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Sunday, police said.
Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with 7.8 grams of heroin in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Sunday, police said. | Image: X/ Delhi Customs
