3 Family Members Killed As Dilapidated Building Collapses In Odisha's Cuttack

Cuttack: Three members of the same family were killed in a heart-wrenching incident in Odisha's Cuttack when a portion of a dilapidated building collapsed in the Manisahu Chhak area of Buxi Bazar on Saturday evening. The collapse, which occurred around 5.30 pm, also left two others injured, who are currently undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital. The police have initiated a legal proceeding in the matter.

According to the police, the victims have been identified as Abdul Jalil (60), Abdul Zaheed (30), and Abdul Mujahid (3), who were residents of a nearby slum and were trapped under the debris when the balcony gave way. Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations, managing to pull out the injured and the deceased from the rubble.

Speaking on the incident, Congress MLA Sofia Firdous expressed her shock and grief, demanding immediate action against those responsible for the tragedy. "These unsafe buildings should be barricaded to prevent anyone from entering them," she said. Firdous also demanded that the state government announce a compensation of Rs 20 lakhs to the bereaved family, citing the government's responsibility to ensure public safety.

The locals have raised questions over the incident, alleging that the building had been declared unsafe by the concerned administration long ago. They stated that despite repeated warnings, the building was neither demolished nor vacated, leading to the tragic loss of life.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for each of the victims' families, expressing grief over the incident. The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has also announced Rs 10,000 financial assistance for each of the victims' families.

The police officials stated that the investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway, and the police have assured that those found guilty will be brought to justice.

