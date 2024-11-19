Published 12:35 IST, November 19th 2024
3 Forest Personnel Suspended After Elephant Deaths in Odisha's Sambalpur
Three forest personnel were suspended following the electrocution of three elephants in Odisha's Sambalpur district
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
12:35 IST, November 19th 2024