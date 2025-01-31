sb.scorecardresearch

Published 20:47 IST, January 31st 2025

3 Indian Businessmen Go Missing In Iran, New Delhi Seeks Tehran's Help

The Indian government has launched efforts to locate three Indian nationals who went missing in Iran after they travelled to the country for business purposes.

Reported by: Digital Desk
3 Indian Businessmen Go Missing In Iran, New Delhi Seeks Tehran's Help | Image: X

New Delhi: The Indian government has launched efforts to locate three Indian nationals who went missing in Iran after they travelled to the country for business purposes. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the three individuals lost contact with their families shortly after arriving in Iran in December.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal assured that the government is actively working to ensure the safe return of the missing nationals. "We are in regular touch with the families of the three missing Indian nationals," Jaiswal said.

The MEA spokesperson stated, "We have raised the matter with the Iranian Embassy in Delhi and with the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran."

The MEA and the Indian embassy in Tehran have strongly taken up the matter with the Iranian government, seeking their assistance in locating the missing individuals. Jaiswal expressed optimism about the prospects of getting help from the Iranian authorities.

"Hopefully we will get assistance from the Iranian authorities in locating the missing nationals and ensuring their safety," Randhir Jaiswal stated.

The missing reports of the three Indian nationals surfaced amid India's ongoing efforts to secure the release of 17 Indian crew members onboard a cargo ship seized by Iran.
 

