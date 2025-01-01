3 Injured in Tiger Attack in Rajasthan's Dausa

Three people were injured after being attacked by a tiger in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place in Mahukhurd village of Bandikui, said Alwar Divisional Forest Officer Rajendra Hooda. He added that a forest department team has reached the area to tranquillize the tiger.

The tiger apparently slipped out of the Sariska forest in Alwar and entered Dausa district on Tuesday night. Villagers had seen the wild cat and recorded videos of it, Hooda said.

The tiger was sitting near the bushes on a street near Koli Mohalla in Mahukhurd village when Uga Mahavar (45) approached the bushes. Before she could react, the tiger attacked her from behind.

To save the woman, Vinod Meena (42) and Babulal Meena (48) approached the tiger with sticks in hand and the wild cat attacked them as well.