3 Killed, 2 Others Injured As Truck Overturns On Car In Dausa Near Mehandipur Balaji

Dausa: At least three people were killed and two others were critically injured after an overloaded truck overturned on a car while overtaking in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Monday. According to the Dausa police, all the five victims were car occupants, who were returning after visiting Mehandipur Balaji. The car was completely dismantled in the accident, which occurred on Monday evening near Mehandipur Balaji turn on National Highway number 21.

The Dausa police reached the spot after receiving the information and started rescue work. All victims were retrieved from the shattered car and were sent to hospital. A case has been registered under relevant sections and a probe has been initiated.

According to the police, the overloaded truck, which was coming from Mehandipur Balaji got disbalanced as it reached Balaji turn and overturned upon the car in no time, which was overtaking the truck.

In the accident, the car was badly crushed leaving all the five occupants in the car severely injured. The truck was removed from the car with the help of JCB, and the victims were shifted to the hospital after they were brought out by cutting the car. In the hospital, three of them were declared dead.

People present at the spot told the police during interrogation that the container was not only overloaded, but was also not in the control of the driver.

According to the locals, the container first hit a pickup and then it tilted and overturned on the car.

The truck driver absconded from the spot after the incident and the police are searching for him.