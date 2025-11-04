3 Killed, Several Injured As Passenger Bus Plunges Into Deep Gorge In Indore

Indore: At least three people died and around 40 others were critically injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge in Indore's Simrol area. According to reports, the tragic accident occurred near Bheru Ghat, a hilly stretch prone to such incidents, on Monday night. As per the officials, the bus, which was en route from Omkareshwar to Indore, was climbing a hill when it lost control and plunged into the gorge.

A senior police official stated that the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, where nine are currently undergoing treatment. The officer shared that one of the injured has been discharged, providing some relief amidst the tragic incident. Indore Collector Shivam Verma confirmed that all the injured are receiving appropriate medical attention and that an investigation into the incident has been initiated.

The locals stated that the bus was seen lying in the ravine, with debris and shattered glass scattered all around. The rescue teams and concerned administration responded quickly, and efforts were made to rescue those trapped in the wreckage.

9 People Hospitalised In Critical Condition, CM Mohan Yadav Announces Ex-Gratia

According to officials, two people died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries while being transported to the hospital. Nine others were rushed to Indore's MY Hospital, where three are reported to be in critical condition. Around 30 passengers sustained minor injuries in the tragic incident.

The police official stated that a case has been registered under relevant sections and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the accident, but officials are investigating possible causes, including overspeeding or mechanical failure.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his grief over the accident, describing it as heartbreaking. In a post on X, he announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the families of the deceased and assured free treatment for the injured. "The accident caused by a bus overturning between Indore and Mhow, resulting in the death of three citizens, is extremely heartbreaking. Instructions have been given to provide Rs 2 lakh each to the immediate family members of the deceased from the Chief Minister's discretionary grant and to provide free treatment to the injured. A prayer to God for the peace of the souls of the departed and for the swift recovery of the injured," he said.

District Collector Shivam Verma confirmed that the ill-fated vehicle was en route from Omkareshwar to Indore when it met with the accident. "The cause of the crash is being investigated. We are also looking into whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol. CM Mohan Yadav has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased. The remaining injured are undergoing treatment," the collector said.

Describing the harrowing experience, one of the survivors of the accident, Naval Singh Chauhan, recalls the moments leading up to the accident, saying, “The bus had left Omkareshwar for Indore, and after eating at a dhaba, the driver drove the bus a short distance away, when it fell into the ditch.”

A relative of one of the victims, Anita Bai, expressed her grief over the loss of her mother-in-law. "My mother-in-law was among those who lost their lives. It's a tragic incident, and we are still trying to come to terms with it," she said.

The local administration has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, and efforts are being made to provide support to the affected families.