Hyderabad: In Telangana’s Vikarabad district at least 3 persons were killed in separate incidents after lightning struck them on Sunday. The incident took place in two different villages of Vikarabad, while it was heavily raining in the area. After the incident, the dead bodies of the deceased were shifted to the mortuary of nearby hospital for post-mortem.

Confirming the incident, a senior police official stated that three persons lost their lives in separate incidents when lightning struck them in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Sunday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur in several districts of Telangana

According to the police official, the incidents took place in two villages in Yalal mandal of Vikarabad district when it was raining. While, two persons died after being struck by lightning in an agricultural field in the village, the third person died after lightning struck the tree, under which he was standing to save himself from getting wet.

As per the police official, all the deceased were aged between 26 to 40 years. The police are trying to identify the victims.

Meanwhile, the Met Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has predicted that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy in Telangana on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the fresh spell of rainfall in the state has brought some relief to the people from the scorching heat wave.

