3 Killed Including 2 Children, 2 Injured as Clay Mine Collapses In Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

Singrauli: Three people including two children and one woman died, and two women were injured as a clay mine collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli.

The incident led to panic in the village. After being informed of the incident, the police rushed to the spot, sent the bodies for post-mortem, and the injured to the hospital for treatment.

The accident took place as the mine collapsed while digging, thereby trapping them. Villagers informed the police as soon as they learnt about the incident. The police rescued the women from the mine as soon as they arrived at the scene.

The tragic accident took place in the Kudwar police outpost area of the Jiawan police station in Singrauli district. The people trapped in the mine are believed to be residents of Parsahar and Harsha villages.

Advertisement

According to Devsar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Gayatri Sharma, the deceased have been identified as Preeti Singh (10), daughter of Man Singh, Basanti (16), and Phoolmati Yadav (50). The injured included Kaushalya Singh (50) and Sakmuni Singh (45).

The white-coloured ‘Chhui Mitti’ which is mined in Singrauli is naturally white, fine, and soft, used as a substitute for lime for whitewashing homes.

Advertisement

Earlier in November 2025, a section of a mine in Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh caved in, trapping around 15 workers underneath. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed for an intensive rescue operation. Heavy machinery and specialised personnel were used to remove the debris.

The rescue teams had to create a separate pathway to go around the boulder that blocked the access point. The police registered an FIR against the company owner and other people related to the company based on the complaints of the victim's family.