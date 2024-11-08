3 LeT terror Associates Involved in Grenade Attack Arrested: Kashmir police

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said it has arrested three terror associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit who were involved in the grenade attack on Sunday at the popular flea market that left 12 persons injured. Giving details, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V K Birdi said the Srinagar police have solved the attack case with the arrest of three terror associates.

“The arrested persons have been identified as Usama Yasin Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh and Afnan Mansoor Sheikh. All three belong to the Ikhrajpora area of the city,” Birdi said.

He added the terror associates carried out the attack at the instance of Pakistani handlers with the aim of disturbing the peace and tranquillity. “A case under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered against the trio,” he added.

Terrorists launched grenades from a flyover targeting security forces stationed at a weekly flea market, with the grenades exploding near a paramilitary vehicle and injuring 12 civilians.

The attack, which occurred on Sunday, follows a series of terror incidents and encounters in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) since the swearing-in of its first elected government after the revocation of Article 370 in 2019 on October 16.

In response, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged security forces to take strong action against terror outfits operating in the region, granting them full freedom to "crush" these groups and leave no stone unturned in completing this mission.