3 Maoists, Including 2 Women Cadres, Killed In Fierce Encounter In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma: The security forces in the remote jungles of Chhattisgarh's Sukma killed three Maoists, including two women, in a fierce encounter that erupted on Sunday morning in the Kolmal Pat forest. According to the reports, after the encounter, which lasted for several hours, the security forces recovered the three bodies and a huge cache of weapons and ammunition from the site under the jurisdiction of Chintakonta Police Station. The seized weapons included a 303 rifle, several VGA launchers and a variety of other ammunition.

As per the Chhattisgarh Police, the dead Maoists were carrying a combined bounty of staggering 15 lakh rupees. A thorough search of the area is still underway. The Inspector‑General (IG) of the Bastar range P Sundarraj, stated that the the intensity of the operation left the insurgents with little choice but to surrender.

Earlier this month, IG Sundarraj had expressed confidence that the state could rid itself of Maoism by the end of March 2026. He noted that over the past twenty months over 2200 Maoists have laid down arms and returned to civilian life. He described the Maoist problem as the most serious security challenge not only for Bastar or Chhattisgarh but for the whole nation, calling it a threat that has lingered for decades.

He also outlined that in recent years security forces have made decisive progress, recovering over 450 Maoist bodies in the Bastar region alone, including the deaths of high‑ranking figures such as Basavaraju. In the last few months alone, over 300 cadres, of the outfit, ranging from central committee members to politburo and divisional leaders, have left the armed struggle and rejoined mainstream society.

In the meantime, the encounter of the three Maoists has jolted the Maoists as the security forces intensified the crackdown against the red terror.

