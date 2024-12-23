3 Marriages, ₹1.25 Crore: How Did the ‘Looteri Dulhan’ Dupes Wealthy Men?

New Delhi: A woman, referred to by the police as a "looting bride" or looteri Dulhan, has been arrested after allegedly marrying multiple men over a decade and extorting a total of ₹1.25 crore from them under the guise of settlements.

Seema, also known as Nikki, a resident of Uttarakhand, married a businessman from Agra in 2013.

Later, she filed a case against his family and received ₹75 lakh as part of a settlement.

In 2017, Seema married a software engineer from Gurugram, and after their separation, she managed to secure a ₹10 lakh settlement from him.

In 2023, she married a businessman from Jaipur but soon fled his home with jewellery and cash worth ₹36 lakh. The businessman’s family filed a case, leading to Seema's arrest by Jaipur Police.

Further investigation revealed that Seema used matrimonial websites to find her victims, often targeting men who were divorced or widowed.