Published 16:20 IST, December 23rd 2024
3 Marriages, ₹1.25 Crore: How Did the ‘Looteri Dulhan’ Dupes Wealthy Men?
A woman, referred to by the police as a "looting bride" or looteri Dulhan, has been arrested after allegedly marrying multiple men over a decade.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: A woman, referred to by the police as a "looting bride" or looteri Dulhan, has been arrested after allegedly marrying multiple men over a decade and extorting a total of ₹1.25 crore from them under the guise of settlements.
Seema, also known as Nikki, a resident of Uttarakhand, married a businessman from Agra in 2013.
Later, she filed a case against his family and received ₹75 lakh as part of a settlement.
In 2017, Seema married a software engineer from Gurugram, and after their separation, she managed to secure a ₹10 lakh settlement from him.
In 2023, she married a businessman from Jaipur but soon fled his home with jewellery and cash worth ₹36 lakh. The businessman’s family filed a case, leading to Seema's arrest by Jaipur Police.
Further investigation revealed that Seema used matrimonial websites to find her victims, often targeting men who were divorced or widowed.
By marrying men across different states, she collected a total of ₹1.25 crore in settlement payments, exploiting the trust of her victims before abandoning them.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 16:20 IST, December 23rd 2024