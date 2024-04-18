Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident from Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru, 3 men travelling in a car were assaulted by a few bike-borne youths for allegedly chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans on Wednesday on the occasion of ‘Ram Navami’. A distressing video of the incident is also going viral on social media, which was captured by one of the victims present in the car. Following the video going viral on social media, the Bengaluru police took cognizance of the incident and lodged an FIR against the accused allegedly involved in the incident.

Report suggests that the incident took place in the Chikkabettahalli area of Bengaluru, when the three men, holding a flag chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans while travelling in their car on the occasion of Ram Navami.

On their way, they were suddenly intercepted by two bike-borne men who objected to their sloganeering of Jai Shri Ram and warned them against raising the slogan. In the viral video, the accused bike riders were also seen warning the men against raising "Jai Sri Ram" slogans and instead asked them to chant different religious slogans.

This heckling led to a verbal dispute between them, which escalated into a physical scuffle, following which the bike riders called some locals at the spot and assaulted the people sitting in the car.

A senior police official of the Bengaluru city reportedly stated that the three youths were holding a flag and chanting Jai Shri Ram while travelling in the car. During that time, two youths blocked the car and questioned them for shouting these slogans, also demanding them to say another religious slogan and as these people got off the car, those on the bike ran away to bring more youths to assault them. In that altercation, one person injured his nose.

According to the police, an FIR under Sections 295, 298, 324, 326, 506, and rioting of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Vidhyaranyapura Police Station and investigation was initiated.

A search has been initiated to identify the accused involved in the incident.

