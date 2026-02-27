3 Popular Places Renamed In Rajasthan: Mount Abu To Now Be Called Abu Raj | Image: File

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Friday renamed three popular places in the state. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced the change in the names of Mount Abu, Kaman and Jahazpur in the state Assembly while discussing the Finance Bill.

Here are the new names of the three places:

Mount Abu will now be known as Abu Raj Kaman will now be called Kamvan Jahazpur has been renamed to Yagyapur

Chief Minister Sharma said that the decision was taken to preserve the heritage of the state.

Mount Abu | Image: Rajasthan government

Mount Abu/Abu Raj, a popular tourist destination in Rajasthan, is the only hill station in the state. It stands at a height of 1,722 metres above the sea level. Mount Abu is said to have served as a retreat for Sage Vashistha.

Advertisement