3 Sewing Firms Gutted In Massive Fire At Beedi Building In Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi: A massive fire erupted on Tuesday evening in the industrial heart of Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. The blaze broke out at the Beedi building of Bangar Nagar, which is located in the Kalher area of Bhiwandi, gripping three sewing enterprises that share the premises. According to reports, on receiving information, the fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hours of effort.

The intensity of the inferno was vast, which reduced the stock and machinery on the second floor of the building to ashes. As per claims, the fire erupted after 6.30 pm, when the workers at the factory had left the building. Within minutes, the whole of the second floor was swallowed by thick, black smoke. The firefighters arrived at the site, deploying several engines to battle the blaze. Due to the intense heat, the roof of the second floor collapsed in places.