3-Storeyed Commercial Building Collapsed In Delhi's Rohini: Rescue Operations Are Underway

A 3-storeyed commercial building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini on Wednesday afternoon. It is feared several people are trapped under the debris.

The building was located in Sector 7 of Rohini and housed multiple commercial establishments. The extent of damage and cause are still under investigation.

Delhi's Fire service received a frantic call at 4 pm, following which four tenders were dispatched to the location. The Delhi Police Control Room has requested the deployment of a JCB to assist with the debris. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been notified and is expected to join the efforts.