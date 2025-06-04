3-Storeyed Commercial Building Collapsed In Delhi's Rohini: Rescue Operations Are Underway

Updated 4 June 2025 at 18:07 IST
A 3-storeyed commercial building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini on Wednesday afternoon. It is feared several people are trapped under the debris.
The building was located in Sector 7 of Rohini and housed multiple commercial establishments. The extent of damage and cause are still under investigation.
Delhi's Fire service received a frantic call at 4 pm, following which four tenders were dispatched to the location. The Delhi Police Control Room has requested the deployment of a JCB to assist with the debris. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been notified and is expected to join the efforts.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 4 June 2025 at 18:07 IST