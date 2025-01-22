3 Students Among 4 Killed, 10 Injured After Vehicle Overturned in Raichur

Raichur: At least four persons including three students were killed and ten others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned in the wee hours of Wednesday in this district, police said.

The vehicle was carrying students of Mantralaya Sanskrit Pathashala were on a pilgrimage to Hampi to offer prayers at Narahari Temple. Police said the accident occurred near Araginamara Camp in Sindhanur.

Deceased students have been identified as Aryavandan (18), Sucheendra (22) and Abhilash (20). Driver Shiva (24) too lost his life in this accident. The 10 injured people have been admitted to a local hospital.

The Sindhanur police visited the spot, shifted the bodies to the mortuary and injured to the hospital. Sindhanur Traffic Police Station registered a case.