3-Year-Old Toddler Trapped In Ujjain's Borewell, Emergency Teams Scramble for Rescue

Ujjain: A three-year-old boy fell into a borewell in the Jhalaria village of Badnagar tehsil, around 60 kilometres from Ujjain, on Thursday night, and a rescue operation is currently underway to rescue him.

The child, identified as Bhagirath, son of shepherd Praveen Devasi, fell into the borewell at around 8 pm. His mother, who was working nearby, saw him fall in. Other members of the group rushed to the spot on hearing her cries and alerted residents, who informed the police and administration.

Collector Roshan Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma reached the spot immediately. A rescue operation using half a dozen Pocklain and JCB machines has been launched, with the SDRF team digging a parallel pit alongside the borewell.

SP Pradeep Sharma informed that the borewell's lid had a stone placed over it, which a sheep knocked off. The child then opened the lid and fell in while peering into it.

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The SDRF team's 65 members are engaged in the rescue. The child has been located with the help of a camera. Three machines are continuously working. Bhopal and Indore rescue teams have also been informed. The child is trapped at a depth of approximately 70 feet," Sharma said.

The child is being monitored through a camera, though the image remains blurry due to the depth. Oxygen is also being supplied through a pipe to ensure the child can breathe. Around 35 feet of parallel digging has been completed so far.

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Bhagirath is the youngest of three sons of Praveen Devasi, a shepherd from Pali district in Rajasthan, who had come to the Malwa region with his group for grazing sheep. Bhagirath's father is currently in Pali, while his two elder brothers, Hitesh (8) and Kuldeep (6), are studying there. Bhagirath had come to Ujjain with his mother and other family members.