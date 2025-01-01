Rescued From Borewell After 10 Days, 3-Year-Old Chetna Dies in Rajasthan

New Delhi: A three-year-old girl, who fell into a 150-foot-deep borewell in Rajasthan 's Kotputli-Behror district, was brought out in an unconscious state on Wednesday after a 10-day rescue operation and rushed to hospital.

However, the girl, Chetna, was declared dead by doctors at the hospital. National Disaster Response Force team in-charge Yogesh Meena said that when the girl was taken out there was no movement in her body.

"A team of three doctors examined the girl. The body has been shifted to the mortuary. Her postmortem is underway", said Principal Medical Officer Chaitanya Rawat.

Chetna was stuck in a 150-feet deep borewell since December 23. Her family members had blamed the administration for being negligent. The administration on the other hand had claimed it is one of the toughest operations.

Former minister Rajendra Singh Gudha had also visited the spot. He blamed the family for keeping the borewell open and also the administration for causing delay in carrying out the operation.

Chetna had fallen into the borewell while playing in the agriculture farm of her father in Badiyali Dhani under Sarund police station of Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan.