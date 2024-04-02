Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 08:05 IST
MP: 30 Injured as Bus Overturns on NH-44 near Morena
At least 30 passengers sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in overturned near Morena in Madhya Pradesh.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
MP: 30 Injured as Bus Overturns on NH-44 near Morena | Image:PTI
Advertisement
Morena: At least 30 passengers sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in overturned near Morena in Madhya Pradesh, on National Highway 44 late on Monday night.
More details are awaited.
Advertisement
Published April 2nd, 2024 at 08:01 IST