Jammu Horror: 300 Tourists Stranded Mid-Air After Technical Snag Hits Gulmarg Gondola

Around 300 tourists were stranded mid-air after the Gulmarg gondola service developed a technical fault in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, leading to panic and a massive rescue operation involving the Army, police, civil administration and local teams.

The incident took place at the famous Gulmarg gondola cable car service, one of the biggest tourist sites in the region. A system malfunction caused the gondola service to stop, trapping tourists, including women and children, inside the cable car cabins.

Authorities initiated a massive rescue effort as soon as they discovered the technological issue. To safely remove the stranded tourists, teams from the Army, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, SDRF, district administration, and local trackers joined the operation.

Omar Abdullah Says Situation Was Closely Monitored

Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the government was closely tracking the situation and assured that all stranded tourists were safe.

He stated that trained rescue teams were carrying out the operation and advised people not to panic.

Advertisement

As rescue operations continued, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also kept an eye on the situation and gave DGP Nalin Prabhat instructions to get to the location. Officials said the situation was being closely monitored both by the Lieutenant Governor’s administration and the Chief Minister’s Office.

No Injuries Reported, Probe Into Technical Fault Continues

According to officials and sources, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. All 300 tourists are safely evacuated when the rescue operation was completely finished.

According to authorities, there was a technical issue with the gondola service, which made the passengers anxious. The system is currently being examined by technical experts to identify the precise cause of the issue.