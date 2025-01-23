300 Unauthorized Gas Cylinders Seized After Maha Kumbh Blaze

Prayagraj: Following a blaze at the Maha Kumbh, around 300 gas cylinders were seized in a joint operation by the Fire Department and Kumbh administration on Thursday, as they were stored without proper authorization.

Chief Fire Officer (Kumbh) Pramod Sharma said the devotees have been requested to use only "authorised cylinders" because most of the incidents of fire occur due to unauthorised cylinders.

He said people have been asked to dial 1920 in case they chance upon anyone selling cylinders illegally.

A fire that broke out at the Maha Kumbh on Sunday evening destroyed 40 thatched huts and six tents, though no major casualties were reported.

Directions have been issued to ensure a minimum distance of three meters between residential tents and kitchens, with the latter required to be covered with tin sheds for safety.

In response to fire risks, the government has established 50 fire stations and deployed 80 bikes equipped with water mist systems to quickly extinguish fires.

Additionally, teams of technical assistants are on standby in the fair area to handle emergency situations, and 200 specially trained rescue personnel (STRG) have been deployed for rapid response.

Guidelines From Food and Logistics Department

The Food and Logistics Department held a meeting on Tuesday to address LPG safety concerns and ensure the safety of devotees and Kalpvasis during the Maha Kumbh Mela, according to a government official. The meeting was attended by LPG distributors, gas company representatives, and Fire Department officers.

During the meeting, guidelines were established to prevent accidents caused by LPG leaks, including requirements for cylinder testing by technical assistants and restrictions on the sale of unauthorized cylinders.

Additionally, gas cylinders, pipes, and regulators used by consumers will be inspected, and any equipment failing to meet safety standards will be replaced. Gas storage within the fair area has been limited to a maximum of 100 kg, and detailed information of each supply vehicle must be submitted to the designated office.