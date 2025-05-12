sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 12th 2025, 12:14 IST

32 Airports, Shut Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Reopens With Immediate Effect: Check Full List

Reported by: Navya Dubey
32 Airports, Shut Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Reopens
It is informed that 32 airports, which were temporarily closed for civil aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025, are now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect.

It is recommended for travellers to check flight status directly with Airlines and monitor Airlines' websites for regular updates: Airports Authority of India

Published May 12th 2025, 12:14 IST