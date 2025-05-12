32 Airports, Shut Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Reopens With Immediate Effect: Check Full List

Updated May 12th 2025, 12:14 IST
It is informed that 32 airports, which were temporarily closed for civil aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025, are now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect.
It is recommended for travellers to check flight status directly with Airlines and monitor Airlines' websites for regular updates: Airports Authority of India
Published May 12th 2025, 12:14 IST