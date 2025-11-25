328 Kg Drug Bust in Delhi: Punjab Born UK Citizen Identified as Kingpin, India to Appeal For Deportation From Dubai

New Delhi: In a major crackdown against the drug mafia, authorities have identified the kingpin of the 328 kg drug bust recently carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Delhi Police.

According to official sources, the mastermind of the drug cartel is Jaswinder Singh alias Jazz. He hails from Phillaur, Punjab, and is currently residing in Dubai. He holds United Kingdom citizenship.

Jazz was previously nabbed by authorities last year in a drug-related case. He is also suspected of being the mastermind behind a clandestine lab busted by the NCB in Ludhiana in January 2024. Furthermore, he is believed to be the kingpin in an 82 kg cocaine bust incident by the NCB in November 2024.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is now attempting to bring the accused back to India and has already started the official procedures for his deportation from Dubai, according to official sources.

About the Drug Cartel

In an important breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (OPS Branch), in collaboration with the Special Cell (CI) Delhi Police, has busted a transnational trafficking network with the seizure of about 328 kilograms of high-quality methamphetamine from a house in Chhatarpur, Delhi, on November 20 under Operation Crystal Fortress, a coordinated intelligence-driven crackdown targeting high-volume synthetic drug networks.

This decisive action is the culmination of a relentless pursuit over the last few months based on intelligence and technical intercepts uncovering a well-organised trafficking chain, eventually leading to this major breakthrough.

Two persons, including a woman from Nagaland, detained with the support of Nagaland police, from whose residence the bulk seizure was effected, have been arrested, and other operatives have been identified, which include a kingpin operating from abroad, who is also wanted in the case related to the seizure of 82.5 kilograms of high-grade cocaine last year in Delhi by NCB.

This is one of the biggest catches of methamphetamine in Delhi. Preliminary investigation indicates that the cartel was operating through multiple couriers, safe houses, and layered handlers, with Delhi being used as a key hub for distribution both within India and to overseas markets.

Operation "Crystal Fortress" underscores NCB's unwavering focus on dismantling synthetic drug cartels and their transnational networks. To fight against drug trafficking, NCB seeks the support of the citizens. Any person can share information related to the sale of narcotics by calling on MANAS - National Narcotics Helpline Toll Free Number - 1933.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated the joint team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Delhi Police for busting the mega trans-national methamphetamine cartel under Operation "Crystal Fortress".