Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday, May 22, arrested a man for writing "death-threatening" graffiti against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at three metro stations.

As per officials, the accused has been identified as Ankit Goyal, 33, who was caught on CCTV for scribbling graffiti inside Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Patel Nagar metro stations.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Police arrest accused Ankit Goyal, 33 for writing death-threatening graffiti against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at a metro station. The Metro Unit of Delhi Police had registered an FIR and was investigating the matter: Delhi Police



(CCTV visuals confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/p0Z8D1h16c — ANI (@ANI)

The officials have registered an FIR in the matter and are further investigating the incident.

Advertisement

Goyal, a resident of Baraeli is a highly educated person and worked at a renowned bank, as per ANI. He has no connection with any political party.

The officials said that Goyal's mental condition is not good. However, the same can be confirmed after a medical examination.

Advertisement

AAP's Sanjay Singh Alleges BJP Behind Conspiracy

Following the incident, Aam Aadmi Party wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was behind the attack.

Advertisement

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, "BJP has been in a state of panic ever since Arvind Kejriwal came out of jail. BJP is now plotting to launch a deadly attack on Arvind Kejriwal. This conspiracy is being conducted directly from the Prime Minister's Office. A threat of attack on Kejriwalji has been written at Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar metro stations."